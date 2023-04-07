NASCAR’s Larson, Briscoe don’t see edge on Bristol’s dirt

Dirt guys like Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe figure to have a huge edge this weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series moves to Bristol’s dirt layout. They’re not so sure. Both wonder if there’s any advantage from their younger days as top-notch dirt drivers because the Next Gen cars are so much heavier to handle on the slippery surface. That showed last year when Tyler Reddick and Briscoe were dueling for the lead on the final lap and spun out right before the finish line. The third Bristol dirt race will run Sunday night.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.