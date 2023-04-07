Nets beat Magic 101-84, will be No. 6 seed in East playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets, shortly after clinching the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, beat the Orlando Magic 101-84. The Nets no longer needed the victory by the time the game was over, having wrapped up a playoff spot when Miami lost at Washington while their game was in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn earned the final guaranteed spot in the East and will face the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. First, those teams meet on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn for what is now a meaningless regular-season finale.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.