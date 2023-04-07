Paredes hits grand slam, Rays beat A’s for 7th straight win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a grand slam during Tampa Bay’s six-run second inning, and Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 9-5 to extend their season-opening win streak to seven games. The Rays are the first major league team to win each of their first seven games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons of the Union Association, according to STATS LLC. Harold Ramírez, Manuel Margot, Christian Bethancourt and Wander Franco also homered for Tampa Bay. Oakland got solo homers from Ryan Noda and Shea Langeliers. The Athletics have lost five of seven.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.