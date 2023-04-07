Pistons beat Pacers 122-115 to snap another 11-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Ivey had 29 points and nine assists, Killian Hayes scored a career-high 28 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Indiana Pacers 122-115 on Friday night. Detroit won for the second time since the All-Star Break — beating the Pacers both times to end 11-game losing streaks. Buddy Hield made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead six Indiana players in double figures. But it wasn’t enough to avoid a third straight loss, this time in the home finale.

