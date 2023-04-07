Rantanen becomes rare Avalanche player to reach 50-goal mark

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen recorded a hat trick in San Jose to become the fifth player in franchise history to score 50 or more goals in a season. He’s also the third NHL player from Finland to achieve the milestone. Ask the humble player nicknamed “Moose” for the secret behind his success and he keeps it simple, saying he’s shooting more. It’s as good of reason as any, because he is. Really, though, Rantanen’s prodigious scoring season has come out of necessity. With the defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche dealing with an array of injuries, he’s elevated his game.

