Reynolds stars as Pirates drill White Sox in Cutch’s return

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in six runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated Andrew McCutchen’s homecoming with a 13-9 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the third and a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. McCutchen had two hits in his first game at PNC Park as a member of the Pirates since 2017. The five-time All-Star outfielder signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason. Luis Robert hit two home runs for the White Sox. Chicago has dropped three of four.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.