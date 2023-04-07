Reynolds stars as Pirates drill White Sox in Cutch’s return
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds homered and drove in six runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated Andrew McCutchen’s homecoming with a 13-9 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Reynolds hit a two-run homer in the third and a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. McCutchen had two hits in his first game at PNC Park as a member of the Pirates since 2017. The five-time All-Star outfielder signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in the offseason. Luis Robert hit two home runs for the White Sox. Chicago has dropped three of four.