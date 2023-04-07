Stroman pitches 6 innings as Cubs blank Texas Rangers 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Marcus Stroman pitched six sparkling innings and Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 2-0. Stroman allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three in his 200th career start. The right-hander also tossed six innings in a 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on opening day. Michael Fulmer got six outs for his first save with the Cubs, finishing a three-hitter. Texas right-hander Nathan Eovaldi was charged with two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

