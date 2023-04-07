Udonis Haslem, Heat reflect on rare 20-year NBA career

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is toward the end of what has been a 20-year NBA career. He spent it all with his hometown team. Haslem was undrafted in 2002 and didn’t get NBA work right away. So he spent a year playing in France. The Heat signed him in 2003 and Haslem never left. He is only the third player in NBA history to spend two decades with one franchise. Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant are the others.

