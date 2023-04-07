United gets Eriksen back from injury ahead of top-4 push

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes of a top-four finish. The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up Saturday when United hosts Everton. Manager Erik ten Hag says they had initially “feared that we lost him for the whole season.” Fourth-place United is three points ahead of Tottenham ahead of weekend play.

