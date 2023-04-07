US sets record for fastest goal, beats Switzerland 9-1
BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Caroline Harvey scored twice, Abby Roque had a goal and three assists, and the United States beat Switzerland 9-1 at the world women’s hockey championship. Abbey Murphy set the record for the fastest goal ever at the tournament, just seven seconds into the game. She added two assists, while Cayla Barnes also had a goal and two helpers. Rebecca Gilmore, Gabrielle Hughes, Hannah Bilka and Amanda Kessel were the other U.S. scorers, and Nicole Hensley made 12 saves. Rahel Enzler spoiled Hensley’s shutout bid halfway through the third period for Switzerland. Saskia Maurer stopped 45 shots.