Wild get Kaprizov back but lose Eriksson Ek as playoffs loom

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild star left wing Kirill Kaprizov has been cleared to return from a lower-body injury. But top center Joel Eriksson Ek has been sidelined by a lower-body injury. The Wild say Kaprizov will play against St. Louis on Saturday — exactly one month after he was hurt. Kaprizov is still tied for 13th in the NHL and in the team lead with 39 goals despite missing 13 games. Eriksson Ek was hurt when he was hit in the leg by a slap shot in the game Thursday at Pittsburgh. His status will be evaluated week to week.

