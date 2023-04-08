Atalanta beaten by Bologna, Roma moves into top 4 in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Atalanta’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow after it lost at home to Bologna 2-0 in Serie A. Nicola Sansone and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half to lift Bologna up to eighth. Atalanta lost more ground in a tight battle for the Champions League qualifying places as it was left four points below fourth-place AC Milan. Roma moved third with a 1-0 win at Torino.

