Buxton, Farmer hit 3-run homers as Twins top Astros 9-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton and Kyle Farmer hit three-run homers to power the Minnesota Twins past the Houston Astros 9-6. Christian Vázquez had two RBI singles, Trevor Larnach had two hits and an RBI and Joe Ryan recovered from Yordan Alvarez’s grand slam to win his second straight start for the Twins. The defending champion Astros were held hitless in seven of nine innings and fell to 3-6. The Twins lost all six games to the Astros last season by a 36-11 combined score. They improved to 6-2.

