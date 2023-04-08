Carballes Baena sets up unseeded Marrakech final vs Muller

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — Roberto Carballes Baena has knocked out his third seeded opponent at the Grand Prix Hassan II after overcoming Dan Evans 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. Carballes Baena won his only previous ATP final in 2018 at Quito. The Spaniard will face Alexandre Muller of France, who is through to his maiden tour-level final. Neither are seeded. Muller defeated Pavel Kotov 7-6, 7-5. Muller is at a career-high ranking of 126 and will enter the top-100 for the first time on Monday. The Frenchman lost his only previous matchup with Carballes Baena in 2019 at Roland Garros.

