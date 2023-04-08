Cards pitcher Packy Naughton heads to IL with forearm strain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Packy Naughton was placed on the 15-day injured list because of a forearm strain. Naughton was to have an MRI. Naughton, who turns 27 on April 16, faced three batters Friday in the eighth inning of a 4-0 loss at Milwaukee before the forearm issue caused him to leave. The Cardinals recalled left-hander Génesis Cabrera from Triple-A Memphis to fill Naughton’s spot on the roster. Naughton has struck out five and allowed two hits and one walk in five shutout innings this season. He went 0-2 with a 4.78 ERA and one save last season.

