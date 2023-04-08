Connor Hellebuyck stops 28 shots, Jets beat Predators 2-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 28 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 on Saturday night. Defenseman Neal Pionk and forward Mark Scheifele scored to help the Jets improve to 44-32-3 in a desperate race for the final wild-card playoff berth in the Western Conference. Jusse Soros made 36 saves for Nashville. The Predators dropped to 40-31-8 — three points behind the Jets in the standings.