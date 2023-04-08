Coyotes beat Ducks 5-4 in OT; 10th straight loss for Anaheim

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Barrett Hayton scored at four minutes of overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 5-4 victory over Anaheim on Saturday, the Ducks’ 10th loss in a row. Max Jones gave the Ducks their first lead at 4-3 with 1:52 to go in regulation, but Matias Maccelli tied it with 36 seconds left with goalie Ivan Prosvetov off for an extra attacker. Clayton Keller scored his 37th goal of the season for Arizona. Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse also connected, and Prosvetov stopped 25 shots. Adam Henrique scored twice for Anaheim, and Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.