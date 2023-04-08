Crosby hits 1,500 point mark in career, Pens beat Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Penguins captain Sidney Crosby become the 15th player in NHL history to reach 1,500 career points, scoring two goals and adding an assist in Pittsburgh’s crucial 5-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Crosby has 550 goals and 950 assists and is the sixth-fastest player to hit the 1,500-point milestone, accomplishing it in his 1,188th game. The milestone came on a power-play goal at 3:01 of the third period. Alex Nylander, Danton Heinen and Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins, who are fighting for a playoff with less than a week left in the regular season.

