Darin Ruf agrees to minor league deal with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Darin Ruf agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants, reuniting with his former team six days after he was released by the New York Mets. The 36-year-old spent parts of three seasons with San Francisco from 2020-22, batting .248 with 32 home runs in 247 games. Ruf agreed in March 2022 to a $6.25 million, two-year contract with the Giants and was traded to the Mets on Aug. 2. He hit .152 without a home run in 28 games with the Mets last season and batted .167 with nine strikeouts during spring training.

