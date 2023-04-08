Devils sign Jack Hughes’ brother Luke to 3-year contract

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Luke Hughes — the younger brother of star center Jack Hughes — to a three-year, entry-level contract starting this season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal a day after Luke Hughes’ Michigan team’s season ended in a Frozen Four loss to Quinnipiac. Luke Hughes was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 NHL draft. He has been assigned jersey No. 43, but Devils coach Lindy Ruff says he won’t be in the lineup Saturday night when New Jersey faces the Bruins in Boston.

