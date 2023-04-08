Diamondbacks pound 17 hits, push past Dodgers 12-8

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo each hit two-run homers, Alek Thomas had four hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame an early four-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-8 on Saturday night. The D-backs came into the game hitting just .230 as a team but pounded out 17 hits, including eight for extra bases. Thomas had started the season 0 for 16 before his four-hit outburst, which included a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. The Dodgers took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, capped by James Outman’s 423-foot, two-run homer. It was the rookie’s third homer in just nine games. Freddie Freeman had four hits, including two doubles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.