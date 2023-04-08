Double-A team loses no-hitter 7-5 on 5 walks, 4 hit batters

MADISON, Ala, (AP) — Three pitchers combined on a seven-inning, no-hitter for the Los Angeles Angels’ Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas only to lose 7-5 to the Cincinnati Reds’ Chattanooga Lookouts in a doubleheader opener after wildness caused a seven-run top of the seventh. Rocket City pitchers walked five, hit four batters and threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the seventh inning and were hurt by a dropped fly ball with the bases loaded on what could have been the final out. Coleman Crow, a 22-year-old right-hander who was a 28th-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, left with a 3-0 lead.

