Fulham own goal gives West Ham first away win since August

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has celebrated a first away win since August in the English Premier League thanks to a Fulham own goal. The Hammers were thrashed by Newcastle 5-1 midweek but recovered to win 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a low-quality affair settled by Harrison Reed’s unfortunate first-half moment. Victory lifted West Ham three points above the drop zone. Fulham has lost four league games in a row as hopes of European qualification continue to drift.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.