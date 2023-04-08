Skip to Content
Fulham own goal gives West Ham first away win since August

LONDON (AP) — West Ham has celebrated a first away win since August in the English Premier League thanks to a Fulham own goal. The Hammers were thrashed by Newcastle 5-1 midweek but recovered to win 1-0 at Craven Cottage in a low-quality affair settled by Harrison Reed’s unfortunate first-half moment. Victory lifted West Ham three points above the drop zone. Fulham has lost four league games in a row as hopes of European qualification continue to drift.

