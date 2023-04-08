Grizzlies sign Lofton to bolster front-court depth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies signed forward/center Kenneth Lofton Jr. to a multiyear contract to bolster their front-court depth in the absence of Brandon Clarke, who suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon in early March. The Grizzlies also signed guard Jacob Gilyard to a two-way contract and waived guard Kennedy Chandler. Memphis has wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference for the second straight season. Lofton was named the 2022-23 NBA G League Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 17 games, including 15 starts, for the Memphis Hustle.

