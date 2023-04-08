Haaland scissor-kick lights up Man City’s big win in EPL
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Erling Haaland’s flying scissor-kick was the highlight of Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Southampton that kept the pressure on Arsenal in the English Premier League title race. It was one of two goals by Haaland as he moved onto 30 league goals for the season and 44 in all competitions. Arsenal now takes a five-point lead over second-place City into its match at Liverpool on Sunday. The battle for third and fourth place behind Arsenal and City is heating up with Newcastle, Manchester United and Tottenham all winning. Frank Lampard started his second spell as Chelsea manager with a 1-0 loss at Wolverhampton.