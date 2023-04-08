Haaland scissor-kicks goal as Man City smothers Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has scored twice including from a spectacular scissor-kick volley to lead Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over Southampton in the English Premier League and keep the pressure on Arsenal in the title race. The Norway striker broke the deadlock with a close-range header in the 45th minute. Jack Grealish made it 2-0. Haaland’s league-leading 30th goal was a beautiful finish with his back to goal as he met Grealish’s cross. Southampton was able to claw only one back through Sekou Mara. That was quickly canceled out when Kevin De Bruyne was fouled for a penalty and Julian Alvarez scored the spot kick. City moved five points behind Arsenal, which visits Liverpool on Sunday.

