Kamara’s brace sends Chicago past Minnesota United 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kei Kamara had a brace by halftime to spark the Chicago Fire to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United. Kamara scored unassisted in the 24th minute to give Chicago (2-1-3) the lead. Kamara took a pass from Arnaud Souquet and scored again 12 minutes later to put the Fire up 2-0 at halftime. Kamara, who played for Minnesota United in 2020, has scored 74 of his 142 career goals against his former teams. Kervin Arriaga scored unassisted in the 57th minute for Minnesota United (3-1-2), which was trying to become the second team in league history to win four straight road matches at the start of a season. The New York Red Bulls set the record at five last season.

