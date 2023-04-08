Kuzmenko lifts Canucks to 3-2 win over Flames in SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 3-2. Elias Pettersson and Cole McWard — with his first NHL point — scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 41 saves. Elias Lindholm and Nazem Kadri put away third-period goals for the Flames to force extra time. Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots. Calgary pulled one point behind Winnipeg for the second wild card in the Western Conference. The Flames have two games left on their regular-season schedule while the Jets have three. In the tiebreaker, Kuzmenko skated wide of the Flames’ net, then fired a shot up into the top corner to secure the win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.