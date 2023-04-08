Late-season turnaround propels Lakers to winning record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was their 42nd win this season and guaranteed a finish over .500. That was only a dream in early November when Los Angeles stumbled out of the gates by losing 10 of its first 12 games. According to Sportradar, the Lakers are only the fourth team since 1981 to start 2-10 or worse and finish with a winning record. The New Jersey Nets did it twice while the Chicago Bulls also beat the odds in 2004-05.

