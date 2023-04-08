Masters Live Updates | At 63, Couples likely to make cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It appears that Fred Couples will be playing the rest of the weekend at the Masters. The 1992 champion finished his second round with a bogey Saturday, leaving him at 1 over for the championship and inside the projected cut line. That would make the 63-year-old Couples the oldest player to make the cut at Augusta National by about 3 1/2 months. Bernhard Langer set during the mark during 2020 tournament. It also would be the 31st career cut at the Masters for Couples, trailing only Jack Nicklaus’ record of 37. At one point, Couples made 23 straight to tie Gary Player for the longest such streak. Tiger Woods is trying to join them by making his 23rd straight on Saturday.

