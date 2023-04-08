NBA opens investigation into Dallas’ move to sit players

The NBA has opened an investigation into Dallas’ decision to rest several players while the team still had a mathematical chance of making the play-in tournament. The league made the announcement Saturday, one day after the Mavericks held out Kyrie Irving for the full game, Luka Doncic for most of the game, and many other rotation players in what became a loss to the Chicago Bulls. The loss knocked Dallas out of postseason consideration.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.