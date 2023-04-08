Quinnipiac beats Minnesota 3-2 in OT, wins NCAA hockey title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title. Quinnipiac trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal. It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011. John Mittelstadt scored from point-blank range in the first period and Jaxon Nelson gave Minnesota a 2-0 about five minutes into the second. Quinnipiac outshot the Gophers 30-15 and had a 34-23 advantage in faceoffs won.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.