Rays CF Jose Siri goes on 10-day IL with hamstring injury

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and infielder-outfielder Vidal Bruján was recalled from Triple-A Durham. Siri was hurt making a leaping catch in deep center on a drive by Oakland’s Seth Brown in the eighth inning of the Rays’ 9-5 win on Friday night. Siri is hitting .318 with two homers and eight RBIs in six games this season. He also has played strong defense in the outfield. Bruján has 62 games of major league experience, including 52 with the Rays in 2022.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.