Ruud survives Halys to face Kecmanovic in Estoril final

ESTORIL, Portugal (AP) — Top-seeded Casper Ruud will play for his 10th ATP title against Serbian friend Miomir Kecmanovic in the final of the Estoril Open on Sunday. They had contrasting semifinals. Ruud barely beat Quentin Halys of France 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 after more than two hours. Halys served 16 aces and there were no breaks in the deciding set. Sixth-seeded Kecmanovic drubbed Marco Cecchinato 6-3, 6-1 in half the time and hasn’t dropped a set this week. Kecmanovic will play for his second ATP singles title. He’s also in the doubles final. Kecmanovic has beaten Ruud in both past matches but Sunday’s final will be their first meeting since 2019.

