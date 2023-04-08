Second-half surge lifts Real Salt Lake over Charlotte 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Pablo Ruiz, Anderson Julio and Jefferson Savarino scored goals over a six-minute span of the second half to rally Real Salt Lake to a 3-1 victory over Charlotte FC. Charlotte led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Karol Swiderski in the 27th minute. Benjamin Bender and Enzo Copetti had assists on the score. Ruiz scored the equalizer for Real Salt Lake (2-4-0) unassisted in the 56th minute. Julio — with assists from Andrés Gómez and Savarino — gave Real Salt Lake the lead three minutes later. Savarino took a pass from Gómez and scored an insurance goal in the 59th minute.

