Sorokin stops 27 as Islanders down Flyers 4-0
By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Mayfield, Brock Nelson and rookie defenseman Samuel Bolduc each scored and Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves as the New York Islanders kept pace in the Eastern Conference wild-card race with a 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Hudson Fasching also scored for the Islanders who stayed ahead of Pittsburgh by one point and remained tied with Florida in a season-finishing sprint for the two remaining wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.