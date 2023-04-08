Stanton homers, Volpe triples as Yankees top Orioles 4-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered to cap New York’s three-run fifth inning, and the Yankees went on to a 4-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Anthony Volpe tripled for his first big league extra-base hit and Aaron Hicks delivered a crucial RBI single for the Yankees. But it was Stanton’s 436-foot homer that was the lasting image of this game. It cleared the deepest part of Baltimore’s big wall in left field. Cole Irvin walked four batters in 4 2/3 innings in his first home start since the Orioles acquired him in an offseason trade with Oakland.

