Survival at Masters as Rahm stays close and Woods makes cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka had the easiest time at the Masters on Saturday morning. He didn’t have to play in the cold and rain because he was already done with his second round. And he still has the lead. Jon Rahm did remarkably well to complete nine holes and get within two shots. Tiger Woods is fortunate to still be playing. Woods finished with two bogeys and still managed to tie the Masters record with his 23rd consecutive cut. The soggy course and sub-50 temperatures are making Augusta National play longer than ever. The third round is Saturday afternoon.

