Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass to qualify for Kentucky Derby

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Tapit Trice edged past Verifying in the stretch and held on to win the $1 million Blue Grass by a neck on Saturday at Keeneland and solidify a spot in the Kentucky Derby. Mutual objections were filed after an exciting side-by-side duel in which the horses made contact entering the stretch. Stewards ultimately ruled no change in the finish, giving the Todd Pletcher-trained colt his fourth consecutive victory after starting the 11-horse, Grade 1 race on the rail as the 8-5 favorite. Blazing Sevens was third.

