Thompson scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 4-3 win over ‘Canes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the go-ahead goal 6:15 into the third period, Rasmus Dahlin had a goal, two assists and a key blocked shot and the Buffalo Sabres kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Casey Mittelstadt scored twice and Buffalo improved to 6-1-1 in its past eight, with the win guaranteeing the Sabres remaining in contention through their game at the New York Rangers on Monday. Sebastian Aho, with his Hurricanes-leading 35th goal, Seth Jarvis and Jesper Fast scored for Carolina. Antii Raanta stopped 26 shots in losing just his third game in regulation this season, and first since a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Nov. 12.

