Woods makes cut, last among those still playing at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters and then it all went downhill from there. Slogging through a rain-drenched, 49-degree day at Augusta National proved too much for the aching five-time champion to overcome. The 47-year-old Woods, who is still recovering from a 2021 car accident that nearly cost him his right leg, looked miserable as he limped through a long, exhausting day in obvious discomfort. By the time the horn blew ending play at 3:15 p.m. EDT because of the weather, Woods was last among those still playing at 9-over, 22 shots behind third-round leader Brooks Koepka.

