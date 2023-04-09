AP sources: Silas not returning as coach of Houston Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Two people familiar with the decision say Stephen Silas won’t return as coach of the Houston Rockets next season. Silas wrapped up his third season with the team when the Rockets beat the Wizards 114-109 to finish the season 22-60. His contract had a fourth-year option that the team is declining to pick up, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. One of the people said the 49-year-old Silas could remain with the team in an undetermined role.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.