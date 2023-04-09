Skip to Content
Auburn lands high-scoring transfer Denver Jones from FIU

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — High-scoring transfer guard Denver Jones has landed at Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the former Florida International shooting guard. Jones averaged 20 points and 3.8 rebounds as a sophomore last season. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder was rated the No. 26 overall transfer in the country by 247Sports. Jones is originally from New Market, Alabama. He started 27 games last season after transferring from Garden City Community College in Kansas.

