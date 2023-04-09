Brewers acquire LHP Sousa from Reds, send him to Triple-A

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Bennett Sousa from the Cincinnati Reds. Sousa is headed to Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate in Nashville, Tennessee. Cincinnati received cash and international bonus money in exchange for Sousa. The Reds had designated him for assignment last week. The 28-year-old went 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox last season. He struck out 12 and walked 10 in 20 1/3 innings.

