Casey steps down as Pistons coach after last game of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey has stepped down after the team lost to to Chicago Bulls to end the 2022-23 season. Casey will move to a role in the franchise’s front office. The Pistons ended the season with an NBA-worst 17-65 mark and missed the postseason for the fourth straight year. Casey guided the team to the playoffs in his first season in Detroit but the start of a rebuilding project the following season left Detroit near the Eastern Conference’s basement.

