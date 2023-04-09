Cruz’s injury dampens Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win over White Sox
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo outdueled Michael Kopech to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago White Sox 1-0. Oviedo (1-0) allowed five hits — all singles — and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings as the Pirates won for the fifth time in six games. David Bednar retired the side in the ninth for his fourth save. The Pirates lost shortstop Oneil Cruz to a fractured left leg. Cruz’s leg bent awkwardly underneath him while attempting a late slide at home. Kopech scattered two hits in six innings for Chicago.