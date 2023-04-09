D-backs get 16 hits, rout Dodgers 11-6, to take 3 of 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Rojas had his second straight three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks got 16 hits in an 11-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6. Every Arizona starter had at least one hit as the Diamondbacks followed a 12-run, 17-hit effort Saturday with another easy victory and took three out of four in the weekend series. Arizona is 5-3 against the Dodgers after Los Angeles went 38-10 against the Diamondbacks over the prior three seasons. Arizona scored in each of the first five innings, helped by five stolen bases, including two from Nick Ahmed.

