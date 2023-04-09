Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:25 PM

D-backs get 16 hits, rout Dodgers 11-6, to take 3 of 4

KTVZ

By JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Rojas had his second straight three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks got 16 hits in an 11-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6. Every Arizona starter had at least one hit as the Diamondbacks followed a 12-run, 17-hit effort Saturday with another easy victory and took three out of four in the weekend series. Arizona is 5-3 against the Dodgers after Los Angeles went 38-10 against the Diamondbacks over the prior three seasons. Arizona scored in each of the first five innings, helped by five stolen bases, including two from Nick Ahmed.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content