Diaz, Profar homer, Rockies beat Nationals 7-6

DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz had three hits, including his first home run of the season, Jurickson Profar hit his first home run with Colorado and the Rockies weathered shaky pitching to beat Washington 7-6 Sunday.Ryan McMahon drew a bases-loaded walk in Colorado’s four-run sixth for the go-ahead run, allowing the Rockies to gain a split of the four-game series.Washington capitalized on Colorado’s erratic pitching to score four of its runs but it wasn’t enough.

