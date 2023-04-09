Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:17 PM

Dirt-racing star Bell outruns Reddick to win on Bristol dirt

KTVZ

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

Dirt-racing star Christopher Bell held on through a restart eight laps from the end and outran Tyler Reddick to win the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell was a whiz-kid dirt sensation growing up and that experience helped the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to his fifth victory in the NASCAR Cup Series. Reddick was second for the second straight year followed by Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content