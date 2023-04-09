Emory scores 31 in each end of doubleheader vs. Brandeis

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Emory routed Brandeis 31-4 in a doubleheader opener, setting a Division III University Athletic Association record for runs in a game. The Eagles then won the second game 31-7. Jack Halloran, a 20-year-old sophomore infielder from Westhampton Beach, New York, was 9 for 10 in Saturday’s doubleheader with four homers, three doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 runs. The scoring broke the previous UAA record set by Emory in a 24-8 win at NYU on April 2 last year.

